EF Hutton Maintains Itron (ITRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Itron is 60.03. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of 65.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 1,921MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.22%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 50,575K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,348K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,600K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,420K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 16.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,383K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,370K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing a decrease of 20.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Itron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

See all Itron regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.