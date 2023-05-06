EF Hutton Maintains Intest (INTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Intest (AMEX:INTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intest is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.07.

The projected annual revenue for Intest is 128MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intest. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.17%, an increase of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 6,727K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 786K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 616K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 567K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 19.44% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 409K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 36.71% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 347K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Intest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, the company solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Its strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing its businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

