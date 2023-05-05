EF Hutton Maintains Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - (HY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - (NYSE:HY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of 50.23.

The projected annual revenue for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - is 3,769MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $50.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HY is 0.04%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 8,312K shares. The put/call ratio of HY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 974K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 333K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 323K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 16.70% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 310K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 35.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 55.22% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 270K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Background Information

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

