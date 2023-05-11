EF Hutton Maintains Hudson Global (HSON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Global is 43.60. The forecasts range from a low of 42.92 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 119.12% from its latest reported closing price of 19.90.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Global is 204MM, an increase of 6.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSON is 0.22%, a decrease of 29.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 2,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 43.39% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 301K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 253K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 147K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 50.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 33.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Hudson Global Background Information

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. The Company delivers innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through its consultative approach, it develops tailored talent solutions designed to meet its clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, it meets its commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

