EF Hutton Maintains Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 447.46% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hoth Therapeutics is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 447.46% from its latest reported closing price of 1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Hoth Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoth Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOTH is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.35% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 62.82% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 10K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 105.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOTH by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19.

