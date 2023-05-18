EF Hutton Maintains Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11,699.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grom Social Enterprises is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11,699.49% from its latest reported closing price of 0.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grom Social Enterprises is 8MM, an increase of 54.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grom Social Enterprises. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROM is 0.00%, an increase of 68.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.16% to 150K shares. The put/call ratio of GROM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monograph Wealth Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.