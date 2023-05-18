News & Insights

EF Hutton Maintains Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) Buy Recommendation

May 18, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11,699.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grom Social Enterprises is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11,699.49% from its latest reported closing price of 0.39.

The projected annual revenue for Grom Social Enterprises is 8MM, an increase of 54.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grom Social Enterprises. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROM is 0.00%, an increase of 68.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.16% to 150K shares. GROM / Grom Social Enterprises Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GROM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GROM / Grom Social Enterprises Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monograph Wealth Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

