EF Hutton Maintains Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7,194.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grom Social Enterprises is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7,194.98% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63.

The projected annual revenue for Grom Social Enterprises is $8MM, an increase of 53.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$7.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 313K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROM by 55.87% over the last quarter.

Monograph Wealth Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 143.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROM by 65.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grom Social Enterprises. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 80.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROM is 0.00%, a decrease of 31.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.10% to 461K shares. The put/call ratio of GROM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

