EF Hutton Maintains Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiesta Restaurant Group is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 81.40% from its latest reported closing price of 7.31.

The projected annual revenue for Fiesta Restaurant Group is 424MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiesta Restaurant Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGI is 0.32%, a decrease of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 23,250K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Financial Group holds 5,262K shares representing 20.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,525K shares representing 17.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRGI by 11.24% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,509K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,138K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRGI by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,573K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRGI by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering.

