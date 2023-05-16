EF Hutton Maintains Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is 7.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 114.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is 122MM, an increase of 23.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAM Investors holds 128K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 61.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 239.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 44K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Perritt Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

