EF Hutton Maintains CPI Card Group (PMTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CPI Card Group is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 72.25% from its latest reported closing price of 30.20.

The projected annual revenue for CPI Card Group is 508MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 40.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.21%, an increase of 50.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 1,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 615K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 130.33% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 80.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 142K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 86.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 115.57% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 53K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CPI Card Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

