EF Hutton Maintains Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.00% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Molding Technologies is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.00% from its latest reported closing price of 19.98.

The projected annual revenue for Core Molding Technologies is 377MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Molding Technologies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMT is 0.08%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 5,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 470K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 464K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 405K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 375K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 26.21% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 344K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ('SMC'), bulk molding compounds ('BMC'), resin transfer molding ('RTM'), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ('DCPD'), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ('GMT'), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ('D-LFT') and structural foam and structural web injection molding ('SIM'). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

