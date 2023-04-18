EF Hutton Maintains CIM Commerical Trust (CMCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of CIM Commerical Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CIM Commerical Trust is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 58.75% from its latest reported closing price of $5.14.

The projected annual revenue for CIM Commerical Trust is $107MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.49.

CIM Commerical Trust Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 received the payment on April 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $5.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.03%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 11.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 43K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 33.66% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA Global Real Estate Securities Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USRT - iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 29K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIM Commerical Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCT is 0.08%, an increase of 39.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.86% to 7,304K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCT is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Creative Media & Community Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

