EF Hutton Maintains Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 495.81% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is $18.77. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 495.81% from its latest reported closing price of $3.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is $9MM, an increase of 80.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 9.42% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 47.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.03%, a decrease of 47.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 21,405K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Century Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. specializes in adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that overcome the limitations of first generation cell therapies as well as provides testing and research services.

See all Century Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.