EF Hutton Maintains Castellum (CTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Castellum (XASE:CTM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTM is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.81% to 1,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 226K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 187K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 36.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 21.29% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 183K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 153K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 51.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 39.22% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 96K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 33.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 46.74% over the last quarter.

