EF Hutton Maintains BRT Apartments (BRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRT Apartments is 26.26. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 55.88% from its latest reported closing price of 16.85.

The projected annual revenue for BRT Apartments is 96MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

BRT Apartments Declares $0.25 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $16.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.69%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRT Apartments. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRT is 0.09%, an increase of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 6,228K shares. The put/call ratio of BRT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 569K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 12.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 337K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Avantax Advisory Services holds 283K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 3.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 254K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 8.56% over the last quarter.

BRT Apartments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.

