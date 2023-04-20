EF Hutton Maintains Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Blue Star Foods (OTC:BSFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,830.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Star Foods is $2.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 1,830.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.13.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Star Foods is $22MM, an increase of 71.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 43.59% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 28K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 99.94% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFC by 33.66% over the last quarter.

