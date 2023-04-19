EF Hutton Maintains BioAtla (BCAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioAtla is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 304.76% from its latest reported closing price of $3.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioAtla is $4MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 818.81% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 552K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 73.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 77.92% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 294K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 13.27% over the last quarter.

FORH - Formidable ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 19.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 20.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAtla. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAB is 0.16%, an increase of 35.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.48% to 36,014K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

BioAtla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioAtla® is a San Diego biotech company that develops novel monoclonal antibody and cell based therapeutics using our proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics™ (CAB) and Comprehensive Integrated Antibody Optimization (CIAO!™) platforms. These and other proprietary technologies (protected by more than 150 issued patents and patent applications) allow it to develop novel biologics (CABs) that are better drugs in multiple ways including more selective targeting of cancer tissue and improved manufacturability. Improved selectivity for the tumor microenvironment (TME), even when the target is also found in normal tissue, not only improves safety and thus therapeutic index but also expands the universe of potential drug targets, enabling the treatment of previously untreatable cancers.

See all BioAtla regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.