EF Hutton Maintains Atlas Lithium (ATLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Atlas Lithium (OTCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.37% Downside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.37% from its latest reported closing price of 41.46.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is 1MM, an increase of 15,125.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cross Staff Investments holds 172K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Raymond James & Associates holds 24K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IFP Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

