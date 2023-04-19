EF Hutton Maintains American Rebel Holdings (AREB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of American Rebel Holdings (OTC:AREB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 705.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Rebel Holdings is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 705.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Rebel Holdings is $21MM, an increase of 153.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Rebel Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter.

See all American Rebel Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.