EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of UroGen Pharma (URGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of UroGen Pharma (NasdaqGM:URGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.58% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma is $43.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 258.58% from its latest reported closing price of $12.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UroGen Pharma is 142MM, an increase of 67.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.14%, an increase of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.26% to 40,240K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,557K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,300K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 60.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 178.56% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,083K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,906K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 52.49% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,449K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 54.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 166.03% over the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

