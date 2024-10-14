EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XOD is 0.14%, an increase of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.26% to 40,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,557K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,300K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 60.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 178.56% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,083K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,906K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 52.49% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,449K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 54.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 166.03% over the last quarter.

