EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.70% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 152.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.11%, an increase of 29.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 56,650K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 11,370K shares representing 15.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 7,381K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,027K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,400K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,423K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease and is in the planning stages of a Phase 2 study in this indication. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.