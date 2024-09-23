EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:RVPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,124.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1,124.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.01%, an increase of 27.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.30% to 7,066K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 1,593K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing an increase of 33.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,241K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 31.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 46.67% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,014K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 59.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 700K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 505K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 62.98% over the last quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

