EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Xencor (XNCR) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Xencor with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.94% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is $135MM, a decrease of 54.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.62.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,690,231 shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795,052 shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 21.94% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,282,516 shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282,416 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 18.84% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 4,398,717 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868,301 shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 24.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,373,332 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,156,991 shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 1.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,734,119 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XNCR is 0.1527%, an increase of 1.5608%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 71,722K shares.

Xencor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.