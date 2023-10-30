EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of VolitionRX (VNRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 332.92% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for VolitionRX is 3.49. The forecasts range from a low of 2.12 to a high of $4.36. The average price target represents an increase of 332.92% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRX is 7MM, an increase of 1,310.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRX. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 6,637K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lagoda Investment Management holds 3,929K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 24.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 28.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 465K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 4.66% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 242K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 179K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 30.82% over the last quarter.

VolitionRX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, costeffective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.