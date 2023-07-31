EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 871.43% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viracta Therapeutics is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 871.43% from its latest reported closing price of 1.47.
The projected annual revenue for Viracta Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viracta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 17.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRX is 0.01%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 12,445K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 3,615K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 10.82% over the last quarter.
Rubric Capital Management holds 1,487K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 27.62% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Laurion Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Viracta Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
