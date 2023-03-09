EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) with Buy Recommendation

On March 9, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 490.28% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is $9.56. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 490.28% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62.

The projected annual revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.14.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 63K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.01%, an increase of 76.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.93% to 821K shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

