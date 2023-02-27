EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Tarena International (TEDU) with Buy Recommendation

On February 27, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Tarena International with a Buy recommendation.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEDU by 14.29% over the last quarter.

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarena International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEDU is 0.35%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.86% to 60K shares.

This description is provided by the company.

Tarena International Inc. is a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

