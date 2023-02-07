Stocks
EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Onfolio Holdings (ONFO) with Buy Recommendation

February 07, 2023 — 03:16 pm EST

On January 31, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Onfolio Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

What are large shareholders doing?

Walleye Capital holds 246,845 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

Kcl Capital holds 120,000 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company.

Sabby Management holds 93,500 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company.

Warberg Asset Management holds 35,000 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 25,000 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onfolio Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 350.00%.

