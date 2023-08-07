EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Mistras Group (MG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mistras Group is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 100.72% from its latest reported closing price of 5.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mistras Group is 750MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mistras Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MG is 0.13%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 16,880K shares. The put/call ratio of MG is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 1,480K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,480K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,262K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,234K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG by 16.21% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 951K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mistras Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.