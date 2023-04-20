EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mammoth Energy Services is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $10.45 to a high of $10.87. The average price target represents an increase of 143.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.33.

The projected annual revenue for Mammoth Energy Services is $563MM, an increase of 55.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 178K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 167.10% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Trading holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fmr holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wexford Capital holds 22,485K shares representing 47.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mammoth Energy Services. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 27.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUSK is 0.43%, an increase of 32.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 38,679K shares. The put/call ratio of TUSK is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mammoth Energy Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

