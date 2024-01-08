EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of LQR House (LQR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of LQR House (NasdaqCM:LQR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7,418.43% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for LQR House is 306.00. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7,418.43% from its latest reported closing price of 4.07.

The projected annual revenue for LQR House is 36MM, an increase of 3,972.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -64.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in LQR House. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 105K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 70K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 36K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 17K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 16K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

