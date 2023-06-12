EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Kimball Electronics (KE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimball Electronics is 33.32. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from its latest reported closing price of 25.62.

The projected annual revenue for Kimball Electronics is 1,738MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimball Electronics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KE is 0.13%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 20,138K shares. The put/call ratio of KE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 865K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 846K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 74.68% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 743K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 17.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 681K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 653K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Kimball Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From its operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, its teams provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Key filings for this company:

