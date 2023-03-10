EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of inTEST (INTT) with Buy Recommendation

On March 8, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of inTEST with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.99% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for inTEST is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.99% from its latest reported closing price of $16.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for inTEST is $128MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 786K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 616K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 567K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 19.44% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 409K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 36.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 39.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in inTEST. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.15%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 6,498K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, the company solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Its strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing its businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.