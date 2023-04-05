EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.06% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Solutions & Support is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.06% from its latest reported closing price of $7.13.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Solutions & Support is $35MM, an increase of 25.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wharton Business Group holds 19K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Solutions & Support. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISSC is 0.05%, a decrease of 36.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 4,127K shares. The put/call ratio of ISSC is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Innovative Solutions And Support Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

