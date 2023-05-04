EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Coya Therapeutics (COYA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coya Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 89.28% from its latest reported closing price of 4.85.

The projected annual revenue for Coya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 560K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 392K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 138K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

