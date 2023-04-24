EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Castellum (CTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Castellum (XASE:CTM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 226K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Walleye Capital holds 128K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 119K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 75K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 74K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

