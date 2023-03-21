EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of CareCloud (CCLD) with Buy Recommendation

On March 20, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of CareCloud with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.68% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareCloud is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 204.68% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08.

The projected annual revenue for CareCloud is $145MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.66.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

P.a.w. Capital holds 635K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 370K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 22.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 347K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 50.89% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 38.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareCloud. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCLD is 0.11%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 3,682K shares. The put/call ratio of CCLD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

CareCloud Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareCloud, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company with a comprehensive suite of proprietary, cloud-based solutions for growing healthcare organizations.

