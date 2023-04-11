EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Burgerfi International (BFI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burgerfi International is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 321.49% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Burgerfi International is $182MM, an increase of 1.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 16K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 8,200.22% over the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Css holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 37.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 57.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 53.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burgerfi International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFI is 0.05%, a decrease of 33.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.76% to 7,982K shares. The put/call ratio of BFI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

BurgerFi International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named 'Best Burger Joint' by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a 'Top Restaurant Brand to Watch' by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

