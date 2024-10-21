EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:NRXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,491.13% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for NRx Pharmaceuticals is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2,491.13% from its latest reported closing price of $1.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRx Pharmaceuticals is 7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2,700.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXP is 0.16%, an increase of 312,869.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,158.66% to 667K shares. The put/call ratio of NRXP is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 108K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 108K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp ('BRPA'), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol 'NRXP'.

