EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (MUN:B1Q) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (MUN:B1Q) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2,700.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B1Q is 0.16%, an increase of 625,839.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,158.66% to 667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 108K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 108K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

