EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of New Horizon Aircraft (NasdaqCM:HOVR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Horizon Aircraft. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOVR is 0.01%, an increase of 88.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meteora Capital holds 529K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing a decrease of 50.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOVR by 83.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 105K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 97.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOVR by 113.25% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 65K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 27K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

