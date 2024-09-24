EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Lumos Pharma (LUMO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Lumos Pharma (NasdaqGM:LUMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 460.23% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 460.23% from its latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lumos Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 72.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, an increase of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 2,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 415K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 216K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 141K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.