EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Invivyd (IVVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Invivyd (NasdaqGM:IVVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 869.56% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Invivyd is $8.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 869.56% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invivyd is 139MM, an increase of 6,043.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invivyd. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 15.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVVD is 0.11%, an increase of 65.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 76,538K shares. The put/call ratio of IVVD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maverick Capital holds 11,766K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 10,954K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 9,248K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,735K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,625K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVVD by 73.31% over the last quarter.

Invivyd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adagio (Nasdaq: ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. The company’s portfolio of antibodies has been optimized using Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to provide patients and clinicians with a powerful combination of potency, breadth, durable protection (via half-life extension), manufacturability and affordability. Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple, non-competing broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers through the completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, through initial commercial launch.

