EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Imunon (LSE:0HUZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Imunon (LSE:0HUZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,119.86% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Imunon is 10.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.90 GBX to a high of 14.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3,119.86% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Imunon is 1MM, an increase of 308.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imunon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUZ is 0.00%, an increase of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 35K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

