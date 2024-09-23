EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Imunon (IMNN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Imunon (NasdaqCM:IMNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 939.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Imunon is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 939.81% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imunon is 0MM, a decrease of 32.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imunon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNN is 0.00%, an increase of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 24.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNN by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 35K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Imunon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.