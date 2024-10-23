EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of ImmunityBio (IBRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of ImmunityBio (NasdaqGS:IBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ImmunityBio is $6.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 86.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunityBio is 127MM, an increase of 9,595.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.09%, an increase of 22.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.23% to 66,188K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,508K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,917K shares , representing a decrease of 142.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 48.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,199K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,917K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares , representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 25.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,479K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 26.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 22.35% over the last quarter.

ImmunityBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies.

