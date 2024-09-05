EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of FibroBiologics (FBLG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of FibroBiologics (NasdaqGM:FBLG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 633.33% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for FibroBiologics is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 633.33% from its latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroBiologics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 233.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBLG is 0.02%, an increase of 68.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 811.46% to 4,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund Evaluation Group holds 1,055K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 96.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBLG by 557.16% over the last quarter.

Cascade Financial Partners holds 315K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Transform Wealth holds 134K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Requisite Capital Management holds 110K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.