EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (TASE:ENLV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (TASE:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, an increase of 1,434.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 692.07% to 2,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,701K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 72K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 58.55% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.