EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 389.60% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enlivex Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, an increase of 1,434.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 692.07% to 2,095K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,701K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 72K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 58.55% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

